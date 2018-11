× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 11.7.18: Pot talk and ‘Rock Tracks’

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy follow up on the marijuana conversation that took place with Dr. John Duffy on the main show and debate whether or not you can be a “rule follower” and still partake; Judy Pielach joins the show and we break down more of President Trump’s post-midterm press conference, a conversation on the vocal stylings of Halsey opens up a music segment, and more.