Associated Bank Market Outlook: 11/7/18

Posted 6:21 AM, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:18AM, November 7, 2018

On November 7th, 2018 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • Consumer Credit for September is due later in the day
  • The Meeting Minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee Meeting
  • The Mortgage Bankers Association has mortgage applications released today
  • EIA Petroleum Status Report
  • Monster Beverage, 21st Century Fox, Sinclaire Broadcast Group, Hostess Brands, Tribune Publishing, News Corp, Groupon, Humana, Qualcomm, Trip Advisor, Roku, Wynn Resorts all report earnings today.

 

 