Associated Bank Market Outlook: 11/7/18
On November 7th, 2018 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- Consumer Credit for September is due later in the day
- The Meeting Minutes from the last Federal Open Market Committee Meeting
- The Mortgage Bankers Association has mortgage applications released today
- EIA Petroleum Status Report
- Monster Beverage, 21st Century Fox, Sinclaire Broadcast Group, Hostess Brands, Tribune Publishing, News Corp, Groupon, Humana, Qualcomm, Trip Advisor, Roku, Wynn Resorts all report earnings today.