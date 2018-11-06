× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/6/18: The Economy After Elections, Holiday Shopping, & Business Chemistry

Election day continues to roll on, but Steve Bertrand wondered how it will impact the markets, and thankfully Jon Najarian explained how the economy usually holds up after US elections. John Copeland looked ahead to the holiday shopping season that many people are getting ready for, Terri Brax is celebrating the the year end with Women Tech Founders, and Kelly Leonard is finding business chemistry with his latest guest on Getting To Yes And…