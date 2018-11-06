× WGN Nightside 11/05/18: Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis sits in on WGN Nightside.

On this rendition on WGN Nightside Chicago Tribune Cartoonist Scott Stantis is joined by his wife and GianCarlo Nardini the owner of Club Lago to have some political discussions. Along the way, Scott invites Reason Magazine Editor-at-Large Matt Welch, who is also the co-author of the book “The Declaration of Independents”, historian Adam Selzer, Chicago Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn, and Leland Whaley who gives his perspective of some key races down south.