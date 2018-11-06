× Veterans can recieve free dental care on Nov. 10 with Decision One Dental Group

Dr. AJ Acierno, co-founder of Decision One Dental Group, join Bill and Wendy in-studio to dicuss Decision One’s inaugural oral healthcare event which provides free dental care to veterans and connects them to continuous oral health resources.

Veterans can register for the free service at www.DecisionOneDental.com/vets. There are 6 host locations in the Chicagoland area:

25 East Dental in Chicago (The Loop)

Acierno Family Dentistry in Chicago (Edison Park)

Acierno Dental in Schaumburg

Orland Square Dental in Orland Park

Route 64 Dental in St. Charles

Second Street Dental in St. Charles

Doctors, hygienists and staff from DecisionOne Dental offices in Wheaton, Homewood and Elk Grove Village are also volunteering at host locations. Services may include cleanings, deep cleanings, fillings, extractions and root canals by appointment from 9AM-1PM on November 10th.

