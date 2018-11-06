× The Opening Bell 11/6/18: What Will The Economy Look For After The Midterm Elections?

The economy has chugged along relatively smoothly since the first half of President Trump’s time in office, but will the economy be impacted after the midterm elections? Steve Grzanich kicked off the show with Mark Hamrick (Sr. Economic Analyst at Bankrate.com) to sort through some of the most important economic factors for voters and what might change if the house and or the senate flips power. Rona Borre (CEO and Founder of Instant Alliance) then focused on a constantly evolving topic of social media etiquette in and out of the office.