× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.06.18: Midterm election, Cook County Clerk David Orr, “Hello, Dolly!” Actor Lewis J. Stadlen

John Williams talks with listeners about their elections values. You weigh in. And, he goes over some of the rules and tips for voting for the midterms. John brings in Former Mayor and Cook County Clerk David Orr to explain some of those, and to answer your questions. Plus, John and Kevin address the firing of Blackhawks Coach Joel Quenneville, who some listeners say they saw coming. “Hello, Dolly!” actor Lewis J. Stadlen plays Horace Vandergelder at the Oriental Theatre through November 17. Get your tickets!