The Do's and Don'ts in Professional Social Media

Social media is constantly evolving so it’s invaluable to have perspectives that can help us direct the uncharted territory. Steve Grzanich learned from Rona Borre (CEO and Founder of Instant Alliance) that nearly 70% of employers are looking through a potential employees social media presence before they determine if they are a good fit for a position. The two discussed the best way to have a responsible presence and how companies should manage their digital footprint as well.