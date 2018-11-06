× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Voting Machines on Election Day

It’s Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget talks about election day security, how you can get discounted rides today to your polling location with Uber and Lyft, Amazon’s free shipping deals, and much more.

