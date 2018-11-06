× ‘Roots and Branches’: Appleseed Recordings’ 21 years of hope, healing and justice through folk music

Dave Hoekstra visits with Jim Musselman, founder of folk label Appleseed Recordings, which is celebrating it’s 21st anniversary with Roots and Branches, a 3 CD, 57-song set of new and old recordings from the annals of American music history from artists like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Morello, Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne, and more. Musselman discusses how the label grew of out his work as an attorney with Ralph Nader and a trip through war-torn Northern Ireland, and the current state of protest music with today’s political climate; featured musician John Wesley Harding, aka Wes Stace joins the conversation and talks about his cuts on the album, finding the balance between reflection and call-to-action in activist music, and more