Roe Conn Full Show (11/6/18): Blackhawks introduce their new head coach, an election night prediction, and more…

The show leads off with a live press conference from the Chicago Blackhawks’ introducing their new head coach -Jeremy Colliton, WGN’s Blackhawks Insider Chris Boden reports from the MB Ice Arena where the Hawks introduced their new head coach, Tom Skilling asks some important questions about election selfies and election attorney Burt Odelson of Odelson & Sterk answers those questions, Fox32’s political editor Mike Flannery makes his prognostications for election night in Illinois, the Top Five@5 features a tribute to the legacy of Joel Quenneville’s time as Blackhawks head coach, the gang tries to understand Violeta’s voting history, Justin Kaufmann discusses his coverage plans for election night, and WGN’s Bears Insider Adam Hoge reports on what the Bears are doing to prepared for the Lions.

