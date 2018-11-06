Live blog: Election Night 2018

Posted 6:38 PM, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 04:52PM, November 6, 2018

We’re live blogging the 2018 midterm elections.

dometipongowgnam November 6, 20187:01 PM

Democrat Jennifer Wexton unseats Republican Barbara Comstock in Virginia’s 10th district in the first flip of the evening

Kim Gordon November 6, 20186:59 PM

Senators Tim Kaine and Bernie Sanders have won reelection

Kim Gordon November 6, 20186:56 PM

WGN Election night coverage set to begin at 7pm

Kim Gordon November 6, 20186:56 PM

Voter turnout expected to be a record for midterms.  Younger voters outpacing older voters for the first time

Dave Marzullo November 6, 20186:40 PM

