Chicago Blackhawks new head coach Jeremy Colliton speaks during an NHL hockey press conference Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Chicago. Colliton replaces Joel Quenneville who was fired on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Listen on-demand: Blackhawks introduce new head coach Jeremy Colliton
The Chicago Blackhawks hold a press conference to discuss coaching changes, including the departure of Joel Quenneville and the arrival of Jeremy Colliton. The press conference features Colliton, Rocky Wirtz, John McDonough and Stan Bowman.