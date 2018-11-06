× Frank Fontana and Kathy Hart | Full Show 10/28/19

Kathy is back!!

Last week Frank and Kathy were joined in studio to talk with celebrity trainer Jim Karas and therapist Dr. Jessica Pryor to talk about staying fit, conquering mental illness with physical activity and the topic of body imagine. Next Dr. John Duffy will be joining Kathy and Frank in-studio to talk about sex. Then in honor of National Chocolate Day Fannie May chocolatier, Elliott Callahan, will be talking all things sweet!

Be sure to tune in next Sunday from 1 – 3pm Central Time on 720 WGN for all the latest shenanigans.