Frank and Kathy Host A Panel Discussion On Staying Fit, Perfectionism, and Body Image!

Celebrity Trainer Jim Karas and Therapist Dr. Jessica Pryor Chat with Frank and Kathy about staying fit, conquering mental illness with physical activity and the topic of body imagine. Jim kicks off the conversation talking about body shaming and how social media is a huge factor into all men and women, young and old, view themselves. Next Dr. Jessica Pryor discusses Perfectionism in millennial’s. As the conversation progressed Kathy and Frank called in Dr. John Duffy to join the panel on self image on social media, emotion connected towards diets and more.