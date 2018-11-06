Former Chicago Mayor, Cook County Clerk David Orr gives you voting tips on this midterm election day!

Former mayor and current Cook County Clerk David Orr in-studio with John Williams (Elif Geris)

Cook County Clerk David Orr answers some basic election day questions, that explore taking photos while voting and talking at the polling place.