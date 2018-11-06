In this March 23, 1963, file photo, Loyola coach George Ireland, right, bends over to issue orders to his team that was trailing Cincinnati in the final game of the National Collegiate basketball championship at Louisville, Ky. Players, from left to right, are: John Egan, Vic Rouse, Jerry Harkness and Ron Miller. The Ramblers play Nevada on Thursday, March 22, 2018, after two thrilling wins to reach the Sweet 16, earning more wins this season than the team that won the 1963 title. (AP Photo/File)
Filmmaker Rino Liberatore on ‘Iron Five’- the groundbreaking story of the 1963 Loyola Ramblers
In this March 23, 1963, file photo, Loyola coach George Ireland, right, bends over to issue orders to his team that was trailing Cincinnati in the final game of the National Collegiate basketball championship at Louisville, Ky. Players, from left to right, are: John Egan, Vic Rouse, Jerry Harkness and Ron Miller. The Ramblers play Nevada on Thursday, March 22, 2018, after two thrilling wins to reach the Sweet 16, earning more wins this season than the team that won the 1963 title. (AP Photo/File)
Filmmaker Rino Liberatore joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about his documentary “Iron Five,” the story of the groundbreaking 1963 Loyola Ramblers.
The “Iron Five” documentary airs on WGN-TV Wednesday, Nov. 7th at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10th at 6 p.m. And will rebroadcast on CLTV on Sat Nov 10th at 10 p.m. and Sun Nov 11th at Noon.