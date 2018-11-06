× Filmmaker Rino Liberatore on ‘Iron Five’- the groundbreaking story of the 1963 Loyola Ramblers

Filmmaker Rino Liberatore joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about his documentary “Iron Five,” the story of the groundbreaking 1963 Loyola Ramblers.

The “Iron Five” documentary airs on WGN-TV Wednesday, Nov. 7th at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 10th at 6 p.m. And will rebroadcast on CLTV on Sat Nov 10th at 10 p.m. and Sun Nov 11th at Noon.

Here is the trailer for “Iron Five.”

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.