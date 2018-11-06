× Fannie May Chocolatier Elliott Callahan Talks All Things Sweets!

Frank and Kathy celebrated National Chocolate Day with Fannie May Master Chocolatier, Elliott Callahan, who talked about all things sweets to get the taste buds going. Elliott talks about his history and how he became the Fannie May Master Chocolatier and how he has evolved as a chef. Elliott also informed Kathy and Frank about the health differences between the different types of chocolate and what makes chocolate an addictive snack.

If you want to try Fannie May’s newest seasonal creation go to fanniemay.com to order some for you and your family and friends. To learn more about Elliott click here!