Ed O’Bradovich can’t believe the Bears won after only totaling 190 yards of offensive

Posted 10:15 AM, November 6, 2018, by

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) defends Buffalo Bills Terrelle Pryor (10) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Hall-of-Fame Chicago Bear Ed O’Bradovich joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to explain how the Bears were able to beat the Buffalo Bills without surpassing 200 total yards of offense. OB also looks forward to a taking on a bad Detroit Lions team.

