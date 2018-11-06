Ed O’Bradovich can’t believe the Bears won after only totaling 190 yards of offensive
Hall-of-Fame Chicago Bear Ed O’Bradovich joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to explain how the Bears were able to beat the Buffalo Bills without surpassing 200 total yards of offense. OB also looks forward to a taking on a bad Detroit Lions team.
