Cochran's Kid of the Week: Jake Leahy

Jake Leahy is a former Kid of the Week that we wanted to talk to on Election Day! Jake holds a seat on the Bannockburn School District 106 Board of Education. He’s also a sophomore at U of I. He says that registering to vote and voting isn’t that hard and he hopes he’s motivating other young people. You can find out more about Jake HERE.