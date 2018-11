× Cochran Show’s MVPP: Elmhurst’s Deborah Orth donated her Norway spruce for Chicago’s 105th Christmas tree-lighting

The Steve Cochran Show has a holiday themed MVPP for you today! Elmhurst’s Deborah Orth donated her Norway spruce for Chicago’s 105th Christmas tree-lighting. Deborah says she always planned to put lights on the tree but then it got too big. She can’t wait to see it all dressed up in Chicago for the holiday season. You can read the full story HERE.