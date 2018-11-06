Rauner, Harold concede – Listen for live coverage of Election Night 2018

Chris Boden breaks down Coach Q’s dismissal and looks at the Blackhawks’ new head coach’s time in Rockford

Posted 8:38 PM, November 6, 2018, by , Updated at 08:37PM, November 6, 2018

Chicago Blackhawks new head coach Jeremy Colliton speaks during an NHL hockey press conference Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Chicago. Colliton replaces Joel Quenneville who was fired on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Blackhawks Insider Chris Boden Joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell
Chris joins Roe, Anna, & Kevin to talk about the feeling in the building at the MB Ice Arena as word spread that the Blackhawks would be parting ways with long-time head coach Joel Quenneville. Chris also analyzes the Hawks’ new head coach Jeremy Colliton’s tenure as the Rockford Ice Hogs’s coach.

