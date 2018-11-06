× Blackhawks fire Quenneville

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

Tuesday morning the Blackhawks announced they “relieved” Joel Quenneville of his coaching duties.

Quenneville leaves Chicago the second-winningest head coach in Blackhawks history, registering a record of 452-249-96 in 797 games since 2008. He owns the best playoff record in franchise history, compiling a record of 76-52 including three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015).

Under Q, the Hawks made the playoffs in nine of ten seasons and he was the longest tenured head coach in the NHL, having been officially hired by Chicago on October 16, 2008.

Quenneville is the second-winningest coach in NHL history with an all-time record of 890-532-214. He coached 1,636 career games, first among active NHL coaches and second all-time. Before joining the Blackhawks, Quenneville served as head coach for the Colorado Avalanche (2005 – 08) and St. Louis Blues (1996 – 2004).

Jeremy Colliton will take over as the 38th head coach in franchise history.

Colliton, 33, is the youngest coach currently in the NHL. The Blackie, Alberta native was 12 games into his second season with the Rockford IceHogs (Hawks AHL affiliate) and led the IceHogs to a record of 40-28-4-4 in 2017-18. Under Colliton, the IceHogs also reached the AHL Western Conference Finals in 2018 for the first time.

Before coaching Rockford, Colliton spent four seasons as the head coach of Mora IK in Sweden.

Follow Blackhawks Crazy on Facebook for everything Blackhawks!

Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy podcast on iTunes!

Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy mailing list!