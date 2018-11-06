× Blackhawks Crazy: ‘Hawks Fire Coach Q

The Blackhawks made a surprising move Tuesday morning when they fired their head coach, Joel Quenneville. Chris Boden and Scott King have some instant reaction from players, including: Joanthan Toews, Patrick Kane and Brent Seabrook. Chris and Scott also listen and react to press conference held by Chairman Rocky Wirtz; team president, John McDonough; general manager, Stan Bowman; and new head coach, Jeremy Colliton.

