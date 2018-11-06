Joel Quenneville during the playing of national anthem before the beginning of the Stadium Series game in Soldier Field on March 1, 2014. (Lenny Gilmore / RedEye )
Blackhawks Crazy: ‘Hawks Fire Coach Q
Joel Quenneville during the playing of national anthem before the beginning of the Stadium Series game in Soldier Field on March 1, 2014. (Lenny Gilmore / RedEye )
The Blackhawks made a surprising move Tuesday morning when they fired their head coach, Joel Quenneville. Chris Boden and Scott King have some instant reaction from players, including: Joanthan Toews, Patrick Kane and Brent Seabrook. Chris and Scott also listen and react to press conference held by Chairman Rocky Wirtz; team president, John McDonough; general manager, Stan Bowman; and new head coach, Jeremy Colliton.