Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.6.18: Super Tuesday

Today’s guests include Laurie Kane, Bridget Carey, Dr. AJ Acierno, and Rino Liberatore. Bill and Wendy open the show with WGN’s Dave Eanet. They discuss the dismissal of Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville. Then, Laurie Kane from Treetime Christmas Creations joins the show to talk about the latest Christmas trend with succulents. Bridget Carey from CNET.com chats with Bill and Wendy about technology’s role in Tuesday’s vote, from issues to ballots. Dr. AJ Acierno from Decision One Dental Group drops by to talk about their first annual complementary dental care day on Saturday, November 10th, the day before the national observance of Veterans Day. Chicago filmmaker Rino Liberatore speaks to Bill and Wendy about his new film, “The Iron Five,” the story of the groundbreaking 1963 Loyola Ramblers.

