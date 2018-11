× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/5/18: Fine Tuning Dockless Bikes, 1871’s Momentum Awards & Saving on Holiday Travel

Katherine Davis is all over the Chicago tech scene as she shares some of the latest stories with Steve Bertrand while Betsy Zeigler is helping to drive that tech culture in the right direction over at 1871, and Ilyce Glink is helping people save money as the holiday travel season gears up.