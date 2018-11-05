× The Opening Bell 11/5/18: Breaking Down the Misconceptions Around The Weed Industry

The cannabis industry is on the verge of booming in popularity as many more states inch closer to legalizing for medical or recreational use. Steve Grzanich gained some perspective on the industry with George Archos (CEO of Verano Holdings) as the industry continues to gain speed in the eyes of consumers. Claudia Romo Edelman (Special Advisor to The We Are All Human Foundation) to share the survey results of how the Hispanic population in the US is looking up.