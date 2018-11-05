× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.05.18: Pete Davidson, and former FBI’s most wanted computer hacker Brett Johnson

John Williams weighs in the joke that’s making its rounds from the most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and it reminds him of the group of Idaho teachers whose Halloween costumes were widely criticized. Then, cyber security, cyber crime, fraud and identity theft expert Brett Johnson joins the show to talk about how his family inspired him to steal thousands of dollars from strangers, later landing him on the FBI’s most wanted list.