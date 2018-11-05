× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Voting matters

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! Eric breaks down everything you need to know about the midterm elections. They also talk about the importance of voting, the several IL races to keep a close eye on, the likelihood that Democrats will take the U.S. House, and more.

