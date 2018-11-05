× Single, Married, Divorced-Guess Who’s Back?

After taking a week off Single, Married, Divorced begins a new season of relationship talk with an exit interview. Not their exit interview but one a Twitter user sent to people she dated both casually and seriously. Tom tells us he likes to take baths. We’ll just leave it at that. Allison shares how a friend and her husband made a deal to have sex everyday for year! SMD also talks STDs.

Poll Question: The exit interview.

Question 1: What habits are deal breakers for you?

Dating Story: Sex 365.

Question 2: How do you bring up an STD?