Single, Married, Divorced-Guess Who’s Back?
After taking a week off Single, Married, Divorced begins a new season of relationship talk with an exit interview. Not their exit interview but one a Twitter user sent to people she dated both casually and seriously. Tom tells us he likes to take baths. We’ll just leave it at that. Allison shares how a friend and her husband made a deal to have sex everyday for year! SMD also talks STDs.
Poll Question: The exit interview.
Question 1: What habits are deal breakers for you?
Dating Story: Sex 365.
Question 2: How do you bring up an STD?