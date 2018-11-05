× Roe Conn Full Show (11/5/18): Ed O’Bradovich is amazed the Bears won, Vic Salerno talks historic betting, and more…

The Roe Conn Show for Monday, November 5th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley talks about record early-voting number in Illinois, U.S. Deputy Political Editor for MailOnline Geoff Earle reports from Indiana ahead of a Trump campaign rally, Tom Skilling has a forecast that includes the dreaded “s” word, Hall-of-Fame Chicago Bear Ed O’Bradovich is amazed the Bears were able to win because of their dismal offensive production, Fox32’s Lou Canellis takes the blame for Roe’s gambling losses, the Top Five@5 features are tribute to veteran newsman Mike Parker, Associate Editor of Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard tries to explain what happens after election day, and Director of Sportsbook Operations for BetChicago.com Vic Salerno looks at a historic day of betting losses for “the house” in Las Vegas.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3563985/roe-and-anna-full-show-11-05-18_2018-11-05-202425.64kmono.mp3

