Karen Conti | Full Show 11/04/18

Karen starts off the show sharing a story of CTA drivers that have been caught relieving themselves while working. Then, Karen discusses having harsh conversations and disagreements with Rae Kyritsi, from the Center of Conflict Resolution. Finally, Karen is joined in studio by Cook County Commissioner and Chairman of the Information Technology Committee, John Fritchey, to discuss the rally to get out and vote, the referendum, plastic straws, the mayoral race and the police consent decree.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

