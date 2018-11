× Handling conversation disagreements with Rae Kyritsi

WGN Radio’s Karen Conti is joined in studio by certified mediator Rae Kyritsi, with the Center of Conflict Resolution. They discuss how to handle harsh conversations, disagreements and Rae’s upcoming class Thursday, November 8th called Difficult Conversations Workshop. They even share a mock conversation over Thanksgiving dinner!

You can find Karen Conti onĀ Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.