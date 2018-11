× “Elton Jim” discusses the inevitable rise and fall of TV host Megyn Kelly — and how her NBC tenure was doomed from the outset

In this 129th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and “Pop Culture Club” regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss the recent demise of NBC TV host, Megyn Kelly, who was fired after her controversial comments supporting the use of blackface. They explain how Kelly’s stint at NBC was doomed from the beginning.