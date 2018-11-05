× ‘El Chapo will undoubtedly know that he has been betrayed based on the witness list that we’ve seen’ – Aaron Katersky and Ryan Burrow preview the trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman

The trial for notorious Mexican cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman gets underway this week in New York with jury selection, under heavy security. Guzman faces several charges for operating the Sinaloa drug cartel.

He twice managed to escape prison in Mexico, but has been in U.S. custody since the end of the Obama administration.

The jury selection and trial will be under extremely tight security.

“El Chapo” also faces charges in Chicago for the role his cartel has played in bringing drugs, guns, and violence to the Windy City.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow talks with ABC’s Aaron Katersky about the trial, the security, and the continued activities of the cartel.