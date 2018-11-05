× Dr. John Duffy, Diaz Case Law, The Purple Campaign, Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour, Timeline Theater’s Masterclass, ‘Giant Steps’, and Comedian Paul Farahvar | Full Show (Nov 5th)

Tonight we welcome on host of WGN Plus podcast “better” and lifestyle/health expert, Dr. John Duffy. Then, to give us some insight into the legal world and assist with any pressing questions we bring on Gina Diaz of Diaz Case Law for “Re-Think Fam”. On the eve of the election we welcome Ally Coll Steele who is the co-founder of The Purple Campaign which is a nonprofit striving to end sexual workplace harassment by establishing stronger laws and in-house corporate policies. And to celebrate the upcoming Bourbon Legends Boxcar tour happening at Wrigley Field on Nov 8th – we bring on Current master distiller at Jim Beam, Fred Noe. Also, from Timelines Theatre’s Master Class show “Maria Callas” we welcome on Janet Ulrich Brooks and actor, Eric Anthony Lopez to delight us with stories of the stage. Then, there’s an exciting event coming up from the team at Giant Steps called “Pony Up for Autism” which is happening on giving Tuesday – So, we welcome on Lisa Ewers (Major Gifts Director at Giant Steps). And finally, we welcome on comedian Paul Farahvar for another round of “You’ve Been Trumped”.

