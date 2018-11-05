× Doc Emrick: Not Only Is The League Getting Younger, But Many Of The Star Players In The League Are Under 25

Lead play-by-play announcer for the NHL on NBC, Doc Emrick, joins Steve Cochran to talk about a handful of topics including how he got started in broadcasting. Doc describes his first job, and when he got his first big break. Later on, Steve and Doc discuss the Blackhawks and look ahead to the Winter Classic where the ‘Hawks will play Boston at Notre Dame Stadium. They wrap up by talking about the Emrick Family Doggies.