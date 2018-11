× Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey talks about the diversity in elections and more

Cook County Commissioner and Chairman of the Information Technology Committee, John Fritchey, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti in the studio. They discuss the rally to get out and vote featuring President Barack Obama, the referendum, plastic straws, the mayoral race, the police consent decree and much more!

