Bill and Wendy Full Show 11.5.18: Was he wrong?

Today’s guests include attorney Jeff Kroll from Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy chat about Frank Fontana’s botox party. They also dicuss Texas Republican congressional candidate and former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw’s response to “SNL” cast member Pete Davidson joke that poked fun at his war injury. Jeff Kroll talks about the increase in fatal accidents on the road since the introduction of ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft. Eric Zorn talks to Bill and Wendy about what’s at stake in the midterm elections, who’s on the ballot, and more.



