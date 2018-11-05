× B2B – Ep. 59 Porters & Stouts

All stouts are porters, but not all porters are stouts. As the weather cools off, it’s time for Roger to lead the Barrel to Bottle crew through a tasting of darker beers. Featured beers include Samuel Smith’s Taddy Porter, Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald, Guinness Draught, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, North Coast Old Rasputin, Stone Xocoveza and Central Waters Cassian Sunset. And stick around for the Q&A segment when the team tackles your question about grain whisky and Scotch for a $20 Binny’s Gift Card.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3562828/b2b-ep-59_2018-11-01-204728.64kmono.mp3

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Follow @BinnysBev

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”