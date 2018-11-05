× Attorney Jeff Kroll on ride-sharing, fatal crashes, and distracted driving

Attorney Jeff Kroll, a partner at Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, joins the Bill and Wendy show to discuss the increase in fatal traffic accidents since the introduction of ridesharing services. They also talk about distracting driving, bus accidents, and more.

