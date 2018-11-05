A non-profit in Waukegan wants to help kids be the first in their family to go to college

For ten years, a non-profit has been helping students in the Waukegan be the first in their families to go to college. Elyse Dankers, executive director of Waukegan to College, says the program began with listening sessions. She says the cornerstone of the program is the 100 volunteers who advise over 170 students. Tutoring is offered on Saturdays from 9am-Noon. Students bring materials, projects and/or old assignments to work on with their assigned tutor. Some students have been with the same tutor for more than two years. Throughout the year, the program offers field trips to museums, overnight college tours and workplace exposure events so students get an early understanding of the college process and being a well-rounded individual. For more information, visit https://www.waukegantocollege.org/.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

