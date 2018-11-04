× White Sox Weekly: Should the White Sox go after Harper or Machado?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox (offseason) baseball: As a White Sox fan, what are your feelings about the Sox signing Manny Machado or Bryce Harper? Despite Machado’s recent play in the postseason, is he someone the Sox should break the bank? Mark and Harry take your calls. Then later Mark shares a personal story involving White Sox mascot Southpaw, and finally who is the next Chicago team to win a championship?