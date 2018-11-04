The Race for Illinois Governor with Chicago Tribune Columnist John Kass: Why a Vote for Pritzker is a Vote for Madigan to Raise Property Taxes, Corrupt the System and Bankrupt Illinois’ Future

PHOTO: Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker profile images from Facebook. Graphic created by R1/Plier.

Dave Plier sits down with Chicago Tribune Columnist John Kass about the race for Illinois Governor between Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker, as well as Illinois’ fiscal crisis and why a vote for Pritzker is a vote for Mike Madigan to wield his power and continue the irresponsible spending and fiscal woes in our state.