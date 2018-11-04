The Race for Illinois Governor with Chicago Tribune Columnist John Kass: Why a Vote for Pritzker is a Vote for Madigan to Raise Property Taxes, Corrupt the System and Bankrupt Illinois’ Future
Dave Plier sits down with Chicago Tribune Columnist John Kass about the race for Illinois Governor between Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker, as well as Illinois’ fiscal crisis and why a vote for Pritzker is a vote for Mike Madigan to wield his power and continue the irresponsible spending and fiscal woes in our state.