× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/04/18): Full Bears vs. Bills Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 41-9 win over the Buffalo Bills. Join the guys as they pick out some positives and negatives on both sides of the ball in what turned out to be a great show of the defense with several touchdowns. The Bears improve to 5 and 3 and host the Detroit Lions next week.