PHOTO: Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) rushes past Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (11/04/18): Full Bears vs. Bills Postgame Reaction
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 41-9 win over the Buffalo Bills. Join the guys as they pick out some positives and negatives on both sides of the ball in what turned out to be a great show of the defense with several touchdowns. The Bears improve to 5 and 3 and host the Detroit Lions next week.