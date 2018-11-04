× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/04/18): Dan Proft on the failure of IL Republican “leadership” and what it means for election day

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (11/04/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by the host of Chicago’s Morning Answer with Dan Proft & Amy Jacobson on AM560, Dan Proft. On the docket, how the Republican party in Illinois has failed to find its voice over the last 30 years, who will win on election day, and what media bias does to the election process. Plus, Kasso looks at the history of voting in a Democracy.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3563559/3563559_2018-11-04-134659.64kmono.mp3

