The Chicago Marines Foundation: Celebrating 243 Years of Service with Captain Mike Okicich

Captain Mike Okicich joins Dave Plier in studio to talk bout the Marines 243rd Anniversary and the Chicago Marines Foundation fundraiser on Saturday November 10th, honoring Navy Cross Recipient Mike Mendoza and raising funds for the Semper Fi Fund to support local Chicago veteran outreach programs. For more information about the foundation, visit www.chicagomarinesfoundation.org