× Sunday Spin with Rick Pearson: Pre-election special

On this episode, Rick Pearson chats with Jim Allen, spokesperson for the Chicago Board of Elections on voter registration, early voting and same day voting. In the second hour of the show, he chats with Bob Secter, director of investigations for the Better Government Association and David Yepsen, host of Iowa Public TV’s Iowa Press for a political roundtable discussion on national and Illinois races.