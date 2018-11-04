Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday: The Alan Gresik Swing Shift Orchestra
Roe Conn presents LIVE Music Friday with the house band from the Green Mill Lounge, he Alan Gresik Swing Shift Orchestra. Catch the band every Thursday night at the Green Mill Lounge and their website, www.alangresikmusic.com.
