Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Friday: The Alan Gresik Swing Shift Orchestra

Posted 11:46 AM, November 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43AM, November 4, 2018

The Alan Gresik Swing Shift Orchestra with Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes

Roe Conn presents LIVE Music Friday with the house band from the Green Mill Lounge, he Alan Gresik Swing Shift Orchestra. Catch the band every Thursday night at the Green Mill Lounge and their website, www.alangresikmusic.com.

