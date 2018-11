× Politcal roundtable on national and Illinois races

Bob Secter, director of investigations for the Better Government Association and David Yepsen, host of Iowa Public TV’s Iowa Press for a political roundtable discussion on national and Illinois races. Yepsen points out that “the election isn’t about the economy, it’s the culture. He also discusses race is an issue and how culture wars is an issue in this election. Tune in for the full conversation here.